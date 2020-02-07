Cheatham to present program on Habitat Sunday

The history of the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will be the program this Sunday, Feb. 9, for the 2nd Sunday at 2 History and Humanities series. Presented by Linda Cheatham, executive director of TAHFH, the program begins at 2 p.m. in the ACT Gallery in Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Projects completed by the local Habitat organization, including photos of homes built and repaired, will be part of a slideshow. Some repair projects are quite startling when comparing the before and after photos, according to Cheatham, who has served as executive director for TAHFH for over 10 years and was a member of the Habitat founding board in 1991. She will also present information about Habitat for Humanity International and some of their projects around the world.
Before Habitat, Cheatham worked as project director for the Northeastern College of Optometry, coordinating a large grant from the National Institutes of Health that coordinated vision research on 3- and 4-year-old children. After graduating from college with a degree in social work, Cheatham was employed for 22 years as a certified peace officer for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole, first as a probation officer and then as a team supervisor. In her spare time, Cheatham directs the hand bell choir, known as Celebration Ringers, at First United Methodist Church. She also quilts, sews and does custom embroidery.
2nd Sunday at 2 is a monthly series sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah as a free community service. For more information, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
