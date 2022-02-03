BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Cheer Live is coming to the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, June 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will full out with championship routines that bring the hit Netflix series to life on stage. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event starts at 7:30 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, and range from $34.95 to $149.95 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, Cheer Live will feature 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced.
The premiere athletes all make mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats. Without the restraints of score cards, judges, and time limits, Cheer Live will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first-of-its-kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert.
“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said Simianer. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”
The Emmy award-winning docuseries “Cheer” recently debuted their highly anticipated second season on Netflix, immediately soaring to No. 1 and solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon. Cheer Live was created by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent.
To follow the Cheer Live Tour journey on Instagram @cheertourofficial. For more information visit https://www.cheertourofficial.com/.
