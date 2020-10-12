TULSA – Cherokee Nation recently announced a new virtual platform for the 15th annual Cherokee Art Market. The virtual market will run Dec. 7-21, and will feature premier Native American art from various tribal nations.
“With many art markets being forced to cancel this year, we wanted to develop a concept that would allow us to continue our annual celebration of Native American art and provide an opportunity for artists to safely sell their works,” said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We hope the virtual market will expand the reach and visibility of these artists.”
Participating artists can showcase up to 10 items within the virtual market, with two being eligible for competition. Cash prizes will be awarded by class, including the annual Best of Show award.
In addition, the virtual market will feature interactive elements such as live demonstrations.
“Cherokee Art Market has built a reputation for excellence among participating artists and guests alike,” Owens said. “We look forward to recreating the inclusive, innovative and celebratory spirit of our annual event.”
The 15th annual Cherokee Art Market was originally slated to run Oct. 10-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. As one of the largest Native American art shows in the state, thousands of visitors attend the market each year.
For more information and updates on this year’s virtual market, visit www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.
