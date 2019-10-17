Cherokee Art Market recognizes Caddo citizen with Best of Show Award

TULSA – The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market kicked off with an awards reception recognizing Caddo Nation citizen Chase Kahwinhut Earles with the Best of Show Award for “Kee-wat: Caddo Home.”
The contemporary pottery piece showcases Caddo culture through its design, which includes grass houses, arbors, and a long cypress dug-out canoe surrounded by the symbol for water rolling and the cycle of life. The clay pot was hand coiled, kiln fired and pine needle smoked.
The Cherokee Art Market featured more than 150 elite Native American artists representing 50 tribes. Art forms included beadwork, pottery, painting, basketry, sculptures, and textiles. With nearly 60 winners in eight classes, the following highlights the 14th annual Best of Class winners:
Class 1, Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography, Tony Tiger, Sac and Fox/Seminole Nation/Muscogee Creek Nation, “Yellow Earth People”; Class 2, Sculpture, Troy Jackson, Cherokee Nation, “The Passing of a Generation”; Class 3, Beadwork/Quillwork, Ken Williams Jr., Northern Arapaho/Seneca, “Photoshoot: Pose- Mabel, a Comanche Beauty”; Class 4, Basketry, David McElroy, Choctaw Nation, “The Gift of the Deer to the Cherokee”; Class 5, Pottery; Chase Kahwinhut Earles, Caddo Nation, “Kee-wat: Caddo Home”; Class 6, Textiles B, Karen Berry, Cherokee Nation, “Ebb and Flow”; Class 7, Jewelry, Peter Nez Nelson, Navajo Nation, “Separation of Seasons”; and Class 8, Diverse Art Forms, Glenda McKay, Ingalik-Athabascan, “Seal Harpoon & Sheath.” Tyra Shackleford earned the Culture Keeper Award for “Raven.” The Innovator Award went to Rae Minoka Skenandore for “Birds Nest,” and Carrie Lind earned the Anna Mitchell Award for “Che.”
For a complete list of winners from the 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, visit www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.
