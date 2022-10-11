TULSA – The 17th annual Cherokee Art Market kicked off Friday, Oct. 7 with an awards reception recognizing Cherokee Nation citizen Troy Jackson with the Best of Show Award for “Ancestral Duplication: Battle for our Language.”
The oversized, replicated warriors club is made of fabricated steel with clay overlay with Cherokee syllabary. Jackson's Best of Show piece was also recognized as "Best in Class for Sculptures" and he received the Anna Mitchell Award for another piece, "Third Day."
The Cherokee Art Market opened to the public Saturday, Oct. 8 and continued Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring 150 elite Native American artists representing more than 40 tribes. Art forms include beadwork, pottery, painting, basketry, sculptures, and textiles.
Many participating artists also compete for their share of more than $75,000 in prize money. With nearly 60 winners in eight classes, the following highlights the 17th annual Best of Class winners, with the full list of winners available at www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.
Best of Class winners for class one in painting, drawing, graphics, and photography include, Benjamin Harjo Jr. of Absentee Shawnee/Seminole Nation, and Ken Williams of the Northern Arapaho/Senca with “Charmers in the Wind”; class two in sculpture includes Troy Jackson of the Cherokee Nation with “Ancestral Duplication: Battle for Language”; class three in beadwork/quillwork include Emil Her Many Horses of the Oglala Lakota with “Red Dress Special: Remembering MMIW”; class four in basketry includes Mike Dart of the Cherokee Nation with “The Burdens We Still Carry”; class five in pottery includes Karin Walkingstick of the Cherokee Nation with “Magnolia"; class six in textiles include Lisa Rutherford of the Cherokee Nation with “Mississippian Style”; class seven for jewelry includes Matagi Sorensen of the Yavapai-Apache Nation with “Silver Devils Claw Scarf”; and class eight with diverse art forms include Katrina Mitten of Miami with “She Shimmers.”
The Anna Mitchell Award was awarded to Marcella Yepa of Jemez Pueblo/Chickasaw Nation with “Turtles” and Troy Jackson of Cherokee Nation with “Third Day.” The Culture Keeper Award was given to Lisa Rutherford of Cherokee Nation with “Mississippian Style.” Matagi Sorensen of Yavapai-Apache Nation won the Innovator Award with “Silver Devils Claw Scarf.”
This year a new recognition was added to the list of top honors through a private donation. The Jesse Hummingbird Legacy Award honors the late Cherokee artist who earned his recognition as a National Treasure in 2017 for painting. It is awarded to the artist who best exemplifies contemporary-style painting or drawing using oil, acrylic, or prisma color on paper or canvas.
The Jesse Hummingbird Legacy Award was awarded to Bryan Waytula of the Cherokee Nation with “The Defendant.”
Cherokee Art Market provides the opportunity for visitors to meet directly with each juried artist and learn more about their work. In addition, the market features live cultural demonstrations and artist conversations from some of the nation's top Native American artists.
Cherokee Art Market is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. Admission is $5 per person, and children under 12 years old are free.
Co-sponsors for the event include Native American Art Magazine and Tulsa People. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is located off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
