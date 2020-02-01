Cherokee Art Market seeking art for youth competition

Native American youth are invited to participate in the 2020 Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition and Show, scheduled for April 4 through May 2.
All artists must be citizens of a federally recognized tribe, in grades 6-12, and are limited to one entry per person. There is no fee to participate in the competition.
In addition to the monetary awards listed below, the Best in Show winner will also receive a free booth at the Cherokee Art Market in October.
Last year's Best of Show winner was Tahlequah eighth-grader Emma Sherron for "Woven Wall Hanging."
"Having my own booth space at Cherokee Art Market was incredible," Sherron said. "Everyone was very helpful, and it was amazing to be in the environment surrounded by so many elite artists. I learned to weave from my grandma, and she learned from her sister-in-law, my great-aunt, Cherokee National Treasure Dorothy Ice. I can't tell you how special it's been for me to learn from them. Now I'm sharing traditional art in a way that's specific to me, and I enjoy using different colors, patterns and sizes in my work. I'm beyond thankful for the opportunity this competition gave me and am excited and proud to carry on both my family and cultural traditions."
Entries will be received March 26-27 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ho-chee-nee Chapel at Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill.
Submissions must include an entry form attached to the artwork, an artist agreement form and a copy of the artist's CDIB card or tribal card.
Artwork is evaluated by division and grade level. Awards include: Best in Show, $250; first place, $150; second place, $125; third place, $100; and Bill Rabbit Art Legacy Award, $100.
A reception will be held on April 3, 6-8 p.m. at the Cherokee Heritage Center in conjunction with the 49th Annual Trail of Tears Art Show. Winning artwork selected from the Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition will remain on display throughout the duration of the Trail of Tears Art Show.
The Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition is hosted by Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. Applications are available at www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.
For more information, contact Deborah Fritts at 918-384-6990 or deborah.fritts@cn-bus.com.
