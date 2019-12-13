GROVE – Area residents can start 2020 off right by spending it with friends at Cherokee Casino Grove for the 2020 Experience, with more than $16,000 in cash drawings.
Casino staff are preparing to make 2019 a celebration – an exciting departure from the past and a hello to a promising new year.
A special meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The executive chef is preparing filet mignon, grilled shrimp, au gratin potatoes, and vegetables for $22.99.
As part of the evening’s festivities, cash drawings will take place every half-hour, beginning at noon for $2,020. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee will go home with one lucky winner at 6 p.m., with a $10,000 cash drawing at 1 a.m.
Fan-favorite Johnny Cash tribute band Walkin’ the Line, with musician Bennie Wheels, will rock the 1897 Bar stage at 7 p.m., followed by Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience at 10 p.m.
Festive New Year’s hats, horns, and beads will be available to all casino guests joining in the celebration. All attending must be at least 21 years of age.
Cherokee Casino Grove is north of Grove on Highway 59 and East 250 Road, near Tom Cat Corner and close to the Shangri-La Golf Club, marina and resort at Monkey Island.
For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 918-786-1300.
