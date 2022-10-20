Cherokee Casino to host 38 Special

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – 38 Special is back on the road and bringing its explosive tour to the Qualla Ballroom stage inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and on sale now.
With sales in excess of 20 million units, 38 Special has stood the test of time and been a household name since 1976. With its arena-rock pop smashes like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightin’,” “Second Chance,” and more, 38 Special stands in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.
The band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, and most recently, legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs. The band tours relentlessly, giving millions of fans an up-close and personal look to their signature brand of music in more than 100 cities a year.
For more information on 38 Special, including tour dates, go to 38Special.com.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
