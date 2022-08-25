Cherokee Casino to host Deana Carter Sept. 9-10

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Nashville native Deana Carter is hitting the road for Oklahoma and making stops at Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. and Roland on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
Both shows are free and open to the public ages 21 and older.
Nashville native Deana Carter is known for taking the music industry by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum debut “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” more than two decades ago. Anchored by the dreamy superhit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer-songwriter qualities that have garnered her respect and wild acclaim.
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” followed in late 1998 and in 2001 Carter realized her dream of performing with her dad on an intimate holiday album, aptly titled “Father Christmas.” Making a strong move toward adult pop, Carter released “I’m Just a Girl” on Arista Records in 2003 – the same year Capitol Records released a greatest hits compilation.
For more information on Carter, visit https://deana.com/.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
