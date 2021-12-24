Cherokee Casino to welcome 2022 with balloon drop, $500K in cash

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs is pulling out the stops and ringing in the New Year with a weekend full of cash drawings, live music and more Dec. 29 to Jan. 1.
After hosting a $20,000 Money Machine from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 29, the casino resort will kick off the holiday weekend festivities on Thursday, Dec. 30 with Oklahoma native Tennessee Jet taking the stage at Seven Bar at 8 p.m. for a free show.
On Friday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve starts early with hourly drawings from noon to 11 p.m. where winners can take home a share of $345,000. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
The Tulsa-based '80s tribute band Dead Metal Society will take the stage in Seven Bar at 9 p.m. and play through to the balloon drop inside the venue at midnight.
wGuests will enjoy complimentary hats and horns located throughout the resort.
New Year's Day, Cherokee Casino keeps the party going with hourly cash drawings from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a share of $160,000. Registration begins at 3 p.m. Travis Kidd will take over the Seven Bar stage for a free show starting at 9 p.m.
Flint Creek Steakhouse will also feature a holiday meal of stuffed beef tenderloin with mushroom duxelles topped with béarnaise sauce, grilled asparagus, and potato gratin from Dec. 17 - 30.
For more information on drawing eligibility, visit Player Services or go to https://bit.ly/32cGdYw.
Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs is committed to welcoming all guests in a safe environment with the Responsible Hospitality program.
It is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line, serving Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area.
