Cherokee Casino up for Best of Ark. title

CATOOSA - Cherokee Casino & Hotel, representing resort destinations in West Siloam Springs and Roland, is a finalist for Arkansas Times' Best of Arkansas in the "Best Place to Gamble" category.
"It's really exciting to see Cherokee Casino & Hotel being nominated for what we already know is true," said Chad McReynolds, general manager of Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland. "I can't think of entertainment destinations who are more deserving of this recognition than our own." Public voting is live. Casino guests can vote for Cherokee Casino & Hotel at https://bit.ly/3MRGAJC.Voting is open through May 23. Winners will be announced in July by Arkansas Times.
With more than 15 bars and restaurants, 700 hotel rooms and suites, and dozens of national acts annually, Cherokee Casinos is the hospitality leader in Oklahoma. For more information on becoming a One Star Rewards member, visit www.OneStarRewards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.