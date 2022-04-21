Cherokee Casinos nominated Tulsa World’s Best in the Burbs

CATOOSA – Cherokee Casinos, representing nine gaming properties across northeast Oklahoma, has announced it has been recognized by Tulsa World readers as a Top 5 entry in 10 2022 Best in the Burbs contest categories.
The nominations highlighted by the publication represent the best businesses or individuals the Tulsa suburbs have to offer.
The brand is a finalist in the following categories: Quality of Life:
Best Casino and Best Entertainment; Services: Best Customer Service and Best Place to Work; and Food & Drink: Best Bar, Best Cheeseburger/Hamburger, Best Family-Friendly Eats, Best Happy Hour, Best Place to Eat Lunch, and Best Service.
“It’s an incredible feeling to have Cherokee Casinos honored in this way,” said Tara Vest, general manager of Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. “Our staff are the ones that come in every day and deliver outstanding guest service while keeping our facilities top notch. They deserve all of the credit.”
Casino guests can vote for Cherokee Casinos by visiting go.tulsaworld.com/BITB22. Voting is now open through April 28. Winners will be announced in June by Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Sand Springs Leader, the Wagoner County American-Tribune, the Owasso Reporter and the Skiatook Journal.
