Cherokee Casinos to welcome Craig Campbell

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered one of the most talented artists by many, Craig Campbell brings his hits to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, March 3, at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, March 4, he’ll take the Lee Creek Tavern stage at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland at 9 p.m.
Both shows will be free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
By combining traditional values with modern industry trends, Craig Campbell paid his music dues the old-fashioned way. A demo singer by day and nightlife gigger by night, Campbell was connected to Luke Bryan who was looking for a keyboard player. A year and a half long keyboard stint with Tracy Byrd soon followed, and in 2009 he signed with Bigger Picture Group. By 2011, his first single, “Family Man,” hit the Top 15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. He went on to release “Outta My Head,” “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” “Tomorrow Tonight,” and “Outskirts of Heaven,” which received praise by Rolling Stone Magazine and Taste of Country, among others.
The impact of “Outskirts” prompted media appearances and memorable performances at nationally televised NFL games, “The TODAY Show,” CMA Fest, and the Grand Ole Opry, the latter of which he has made over 50 appearances to date. In a full circle moment, the Georgia native reunited with Luke Bryan on his successful 2017 Huntin,’ Fishin,’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.
In 2020, Campbell launched Grindstone Records with his “It’s About Time” single. He co-produced the song, played acoustic guitar and piano, and sang his own harmonies. He also released “All My Friends Drink Beer” with a music video that features notable friends, like Jaren Johnson from The Cadillac 3, Randy Houser, Granger Smith, and other familiar faces who recorded their own segments during last year’s quarantine.
Over the next two years, he released “What A Girl Will Make You Do,” “Good Things Come to Those Who Drink,” “Never Mine,” “By God,” and “Things You Do In A Truck,” a duet with Trea Landon. He has signed and produced new artists on Grindstone Records, opened Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop in mid-2022 and was recently elected to the city council of his home community of Eagleville, Tennessee.
For more information on Campbell, visit www.CraigCampbell.tv.
For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
