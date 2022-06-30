Cherokee Casinos wins big in Tulsa World’s 'Best in the Burbs'

CATOOSA – Cherokee Casinos, representing nine gaming properties across northeast Oklahoma, has been named a two-time winner in the 2022 Tulsa World’s “Best in the Burbs” contest.
The gaming destinations are recognized as “Best Casino” and “Best Entertainment” in the Quality of Life category. Cherokee Casinos have also been named as finalists in three other categories, including “Best Bar,” “Best Customer Service,” and “Best Place to Work.”
Recognitions are designated by the publication to represent the best businesses or individuals the Tulsa suburbs have to offer. They were voted on by readers of Tulsa World, as well as, weekly publications Sand Springs Leader, Wagoner County American-Tribune, Owasso Reporter, and Skiatook Journal.
“It’s an incredible honor to see the hard work of our teams at Cherokee Casinos win big this year,” said Tara Vest, general manager of Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson. “Our guest experience is truly second to none. These awards mean a lot to everyone in our Cherokee Nation Entertainment family.”
With more than 15 bars and restaurants, 700 hotel rooms and suites, and dozens of national acts annually, Cherokee Casinos is the hospitality leader in Oklahoma. For more information on becoming a One Star Rewards member, visit www.OneStarRewards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.