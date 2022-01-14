Jimmy Redhawk James, a citizen of Cherokee Nation from Talihina, has been cast as a regular on a new televions series pilot "The Investigators" about a group of high school students who all come from different and special talents to try and find a friend from school who disappeared and may have been kidnapped by a drug cartel.
James will play the grandfather of one of the students and also is the mentor and wise elder to the group. The series is being directed by Millie-X, an award winning director of film and hip hop music videos, and his production company is producing Millie-X Media LLC of Las Vegas.
