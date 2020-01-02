LOCUST GROVE - Last Conjurer of the Cherokee Nation Jeramy Neugin will be performing close-up street magic and mentalism 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Wonder City Coffee, 118 E. Main St. in Locust Grove.
Everyone is invited to attend, and tips are welcome.
Neugin will also bring some haunted artifacts from his private collection. Attendees can see the preserved toe of a Bigfoot; bend coins in their hands; watch the claw of a werewolf transform; view the psychic eye of a witch, dreamcatchers that trap nightmares, and more.
For more information on Neugin and Lost City Magic, visit www.neugin.vpweb.com. Videos, Cherokee words and legends are featured on Instagram, LostCityMagic, and Twitter, @lostcitymagi.
