LOST CITY - As of Monday, Oct. 21, father and son Cherokee illusionists Bobby and Jeramy Neugin have been elected as members in good standing of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
The pair are now entitled to all the benefits thereof as professional magicians.
The pair, known as Lost City Magic consider this a prestigious honor, and it means a lot to both.
"It means being part of the best of the best - that we're not amateurs, but actual, working professionals," said Bobby.
For Jeramy, it means they are bringing their lost culture and history back.
"It means that we have finally reached a point where people can't say Cherokee didn't have conjurers or that they didn't have magicians," he said.
Bobby would like to start sharing the duo's knowledge of Cherokee magic culture with others.
"I'd like to have Cherokee Nation start using us for TV and film segments, including us more in their cultural events," Bobby said.
Jeramy said he hopes this allows him to explore further into his work.
"I've begun expanding my prop and my museum exhibit pieces into unique art works and have also begun creating original magic routines that most haven't seen before or tried performing, like the Halloween illusion routines with Cherokee legends about dreamcatchers, ghosts, alligator boys, fairies, the deer lady legend, and Bigfoot," Jeramy said.
The Neugins added hope this induction opens the door to performing for more people and events in Oklahoma and beyond.
To see video clips and pictures of the unusual magic props and art work of the faather-son team of Lost City Magic, visit their Twitter page, lostcitymagi, or website, www.neugin.vpweb.com.
