Cherokee flutist to give lessons at MONAH

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – On Dec. 18, participants at the Museum of Native American History will be able to learn to play the flute with award-winning Gaby Nagel on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. as a part of their Creative Visions workshop series.
Registration is required on their website or Eventbrite.
Eastern Band Cherokee flutist, Gaby Nagel will lead this workshop at a beginner level. Participants are welcome to bring their own flutes or purchase one in their museum store. Nagel will be available for CD signings after the event.
Vaccinations are required for those who participate. Masks are required for all museum visitors and those attending the workshop.
Gaby Nagel was first introduced to the Native American-style flute at age 10 after finding the wooden instrument at a local event in Fayetteville. She met an instructor who made it clear that Nagel was a naturally talented at the instrument. She has competed in and won several competitions around the U.S. – one of the largest and most prominent being the Musical Echoes Flute Players competition in Fort Walton Beach, Florida where she was the first female and youngest competitor to win.
To register, visit https://www.monah.us/upcoming-events.
