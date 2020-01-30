The Cherokee Heritage Center is accepting submissions for the 49th annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale through March 13.
The Trails of Tears Art Show and Sale is the longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma. Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $15,000 in the following categories: painting, sculpture, pottery, basketry, graphics, jewelry, and miniatures.
Two new categories were added this year which include diverse art forms and photography/digital art.
Those looking to enter artwork must be a citizen of a federally recognized Native tribe or nation and complete all submission requirements before 5 p.m. on March 13. A $10 fee is charged per entry to help support expenses.
Photograph of the completed work, entry form and fee must be submitted to callie-chunestudy@cherokee.org before the deadline for consideration. A list of accepted artwork will be posted on the Cherokee Heritage Center website by March 18.
An awards reception will be held on Friday, April 3, 6-8 p.m., at CHC to recognize honorees in each category. The reception is open to the public and free to attend.
The Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale will be open to the public April 4 through May 2.
The Trail of Tears Art Show began in 1972 with the intent to create a venue where diverse art forms can be used to exhibit Native American heritage. Initiated before the completion of the museum, the art show was held in the rain shelter of the Tsa-La-Gi amphitheater. In 1975, it became the first major exhibition in the present museum.
The Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, is the premier cultural center for tribal history, culture and the arts.
For information on the art show and sale, 2020 season events, operating hours and programs, contact the Heritage Center at 888-999-6007 or visit www.CherokeeHeritage.org.
