Cherokee Nation celebrates Sequoyah's life as cultural icon

The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the life of Sequoyah and his influence as a cultural icon in a new exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave.
As part of the bicentennial celebration of the Cherokee syllabary, “Sequoyah: An American Icon” shares details about Sequoyah’s historic achievement and its impact on the Cherokee people. The exhibit will run through Dec. 31.
“Sequoyah’s legacy continues 200 years after the introduction of the syllabary to the Cherokee people,” said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. “This accomplishment, something not done by any other single person in recorded history, has cemented Sequoyah as an icon not just in Cherokee history, but American and even world history.”
This exhibit will include a historical biography of Sequoyah, a reproduction of a portrait of him from 1828, samples of his handwriting, proceedings from the dedication of his statue at the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall, and more.
“This exhibit is just part of the programs and events we have lined up as part of the Cherokee syllabary bicentennial celebration,” Moser said. “We hope to educate and entertain the public with Sequoyah’s story and inspire them all to learn more about this true American icon.”
Those interested in learning more about the legendary statesman and inventor of the Cherokee syllabary are encouraged to also visit Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum in Sallisaw. The cabin was constructed by Sequoyah in 1829, and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and a National Literary Landmark in 2006. The homestead includes a one-room cabin and nearly 200 acres.
The Cherokee National History Museum is located in one of the tribe’s most iconic structures, the Cherokee National Capitol building. The museum opened in 2019 and shares the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation within 4,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space that features Cherokee lifestyle from pre-European contact through the Trail of Tears and the revitalization of the tribe after the American Civil War.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
