Cherokee Nation museums hosting educational events during spring break

Families looking for a fun, educational adventure for their children during spring break should plan to visit Cherokee Nation museums on Thursday, March 19.
The museums are offering free admission and hosting interactive activities, such as make-and-take cultural art projects.
Activities vary by location and are provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:
• Basket weaving and clay beaded necklaces at Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave.
• Pipe cleaner and bead craft at Cherokee National Prison Museum, 124 E. Choctaw St.
• Weaving with paper at Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, 122 E. Keetoowah St.
• Clay medallions at Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw.
No activities will be offered at the John Ross Museum, 22366 S. 530 Rd. in Park Hill, as it remains closed for repairs.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
