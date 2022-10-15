Individuals can enjoy their fall favorites and a day of family fun by visiting a Cherokee Nation museum in October and November.
Throughout the month of October, fall photo opportunities, make-and-take-crafts for kids, and pumpkin decorating will be offered at both Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose and Sequoyah's Cabin Museum in Sallisaw.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, participants can celebrate legendary statesman and inventor of the Cherokee syllabary, Sequoyah at Sequoyah's Cabin Museum. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. guests can enjoy demonstrations from Cherokee artists with some work for sale, free make-and-take crafts for kids, traditional games, and storytelling.
Cherokee Nation museums will be handing out candy to visitors who are gearing up for trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 28. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged.
Free fall photo opportunities and make-and-take crafts for kids will continue through November.
The Saline Courthouse Museum will host its inaugural Cherokee Day on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring fiddlers on the porch, artist booths with work for sale, traditional games, and make-and-take crafts for kids.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Cherokee Nation is hosting its Second Saturday Artist Showcase at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, featuring loom weaving with Cherokee National Treasure Cathie Abercrombie.
Cherokee Nation museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information on additional programs and events are available at www.VisitCherokeeNation.com and Visit Cherokee Nation on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.