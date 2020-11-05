Cherokee Nation opens exhibit at Saline museum

Cherokee Nation is showcasing the pottery of Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum.
"Jane Osti: Our Pottery, Our People" opens to the public Nov. 3 and runs through Dec. 26.
The exhibit showcases Osti's work and provides an up-close look at the history and revitalization of Cherokee pottery throughout the years. Select items in the exhibit will be available for purchase.
"Jane's career essentially bridges all eras of Cherokee pottery, as it's inspired by the traditions practiced for centuries by our ancestors who formed clay into vessels long before our first European contact," said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. "She learned her craft directly from the woman who brought this once-lost artform back to the Cherokee Nation, and she has worked passionately to share her knowledge and experience with others to further preserve and promote Cherokee pottery for generations to come."
While attending Northeastern State University, Osti trained under Cherokee National Treasure and Master Potter Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell. Mitchell is widely credited with single-handedly reviving traditional pottery in the Cherokee Nation. In 2005, Osti's passion and dedication were recognized by Cherokee Nation when she, too, received the National Treasure distinction. She was second to only her mentor in receiving the distinguished award for work in pottery.
The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as its newest cultural museum.
Cherokee Nation museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on CN Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
