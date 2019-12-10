Celebrate the holiday season with the Cherokee Nation at the annual "Christmas on the Square" event on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave.
The free, family-friendly event begins at 4 p.m., and features ornament decorating, Christmas caroling, cookies and hot cocoa, photos with Santa, and more.
First lady of the Cherokee Nation, January Hoskin, will read a Christmas story inside the museum at 5 p.m., followed by a performance from the Cherokee National Youth Choir on the Capitol square before the Tahlequah Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.