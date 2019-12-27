WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. - Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs is ringing in 2020 with its largest cash giveaway ever and a midnight balloon drop in Seven Bar on Dec. 31.
Cash drawings begin with a $2,020 drawing at noon and will increase every hour from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. One Star Rewards members can begin earning entries at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, and registration begins at 11 a.m.
The Tulsa-based '80s tribute band Dead Metal Society will take the stage in Seven Bar at 9 p.m. and play through to the balloon drop at midnight. Guests will enjoy complimentary hats and horns and are encouraged to commemorate the evening at a free photo selfie booth located throughout property.
Flint Creek Steakhouse will have a special menu offered from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. River Cane Buffet will offer a New Year's Eve buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and a Late Night Menu from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. that includes a taco bar, pancakes and other breakfast favorites.
The $100,000 NYE 2020 party is free and open to the public. Guests must be 21 or older.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
