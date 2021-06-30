Cherokee National Treasure Dorothy Sullivan featured in new exhibit at Saline Courthouse Museum

ROSE — Enjoy award-winning fine art from Cherokee National Treasure Dorothy Sullivan in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum beginning June 29.
“Dorothy Sullivan: Art Is in Its Meaning” presents a mix of original artwork and prints depicting Cherokee culture, family and history.
“What is truly remarkable about Dorothy’s art is her ability to bring history to life. With every stroke of her brush, she puts meaning and intent into her work – creating not just works of art, but pieces of history,” said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. “Her work is renowned not only for its skillful rendering, but for its thoughtful, respectful depiction of Cherokee people. Through her art, you get a sense of her personal connection to her subjects, her history and her heritage.”
A resident of Norman, Sullivan received her National Treasure distinction in 2020 for her accomplishments in painting. Her honors include being named an Honored One at the 1999 Red Earth Festival, being named a Cherokee Master Artist by the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in 2001 and receiving a 2008 Spirit of Oklahoma Award from the Five Civilized Tribes Museum.
Commissioned by the National Park Service and the Trail of Tears Association, three of Sullivan’s pieces have been reproduced at historic Trail of Tears sites, and the originals are on permanent loan to the Cherokee Heritage Center.
“Dorothy Sullivan: Art Is in Its Meaning” runs through Aug. 28 and includes items for sale.
The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum with two featured galleries. One gallery features historical and cultural exhibits, while the other is dedicated to showcasing a different Cherokee artist every two months.
The Saline Courthouse Museum is located at 55870 S. 490 Rd. in Rose.
Cherokee Nation museums offer free admission and are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.