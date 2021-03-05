Cherokee National Treasure Eddie Morrison featured in Saline exhibit

ROSE, Oklahoma – Influenced by his Native culture, spirituality and philosophy, Cherokee National Treasure Eddie Morrison is known for his contemporary sculpture work in both stone and wood.
“Eddie Morrison: Carved From Strength” opens March 2 at the Saline Courthouse Museum with more than 20 works for display, most of them available for sale to the public.
“As one of very few Cherokee National Treasures named for work in sculpture or carving, Eddie’s showcase is a must-see,” said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. “He has a way of bringing new life into the elements he works with and continues to demonstrate one of the hallmarks of a National Treasure with his eagerness and dedication to sharing his knowledge, passion and skillset with others. We can’t wait to share his inspired work with the community.”
Morrison began carving as a teen and explored two different career tracks before he considered becoming a professional artist. He served in the Army Reserves and earned degrees in biology and chemistry at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
The Tahlequah native is a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was mentored by the late Chiricahua Apache artist Allan Houser. Much of his work depicts animal and Native traditional figures in the contemporary style influenced by Houser.
He has received numerous recognitions and awards for his work and received his National Treasure distinction in 2014.
The Saline Courthouse, 55870 S. 490 Road, is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum with two featured galleries. One gallery features historical and cultural exhibits while the other is dedicated to showcasing a different Cherokee artist every two months.
Cherokee Nation museums offer free admission and are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
