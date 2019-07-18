Cherokee National Treasures Advisory Committee is hosting an art show on Saturday, July 20, showcasing student work created during this year's mentoring program.
The art show will be held in the Tsalagi Community Room behind the Restaurant of the Cherokees, 17793 U.S. Highway 62, noon to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public.
"This event is a wonderful celebration of the accomplishments achieved during our mentorships this year," said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism for Cherokee Nation Businesses. "The National Treasures are the driving force behind the preservation and promotion of Cherokee culture and arts and it is through their dedication and commitment to mentorships that our culture continues to thrive."
The Cherokee National Treasure Award was created in 1988 and is given each year to a select few during the Cherokee National Holiday. These artisans are known for their commitment to preserving and promoting Cherokee culture. Since inception, 100 Cherokee Nation citizens have earned this distinction. Each artist boasts a minimum of 10 years' experience within their field and is a master of their craft.
