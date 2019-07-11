ENID — The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid will host “My Family Tree” Family Fun Saturday program on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
With so many family reunions in the summertime, it is a great time to fill in the branches on the family tree. Participants will create their own immediate family trees, and learn about the resources available at the center to access family histories. Garfield County Genealogical Society will be on site to assist.
For more information please contact Cathy Thomas, education director at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, at 580-237-1907 ext. 227 or cthomas@okhistory.org. The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is at 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid. The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
