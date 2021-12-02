BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History has announced Amy Bluemel, Chickasaw, as its next storyteller in its monthly Hear Our Voices series. She will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and will present a selection of family stories, including "The Migration."
Attendees are urged to register free through Eventbrite. A Facebook account is not required. MONAH will be open to visitors who wish to enjoy the livestream. The program will be recorded and placed on MONAH's website and YouTube channel.
Amy Bruton Bluemel is a registered member of the Chickasaw Nation, storyteller, artist, and a member of the dance troupe Chikashsha Hithla. Her appreciation for cultural awareness came at an early age. She was raised in a military family. She lived in Germany, Okinawa, Turkey, and Scotland before returning to her roots in America. Register at https://www.monah.us/upcoming-events/2021/12/11/hear-our-voices-with.
