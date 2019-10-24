Chris Tucker to bring pure comedy to Tulsa Jan. 17

TULSA - International, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker is bringing his latest tour to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Jan. 17.
Tickets start at $69.50 and are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older.
To date, Tucker has starred in films that have collectively grossed more than $1 billion in box office sales worldwide. He's best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" film series with Jackie Chan. He became a favorite on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam" in the 1990s, and came to prominence in his first starring role, the 1995 cult classic "Friday," starring alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker embarked on his first production as executive producer and co-starred in the hit movie "Money Talks" with Charlie Sheen, and shortly after, he appeared in the highly successful Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element."
In 2006, Tucker negotiated an unprecedented $25 million to appear in "Rush Hour 3," which made him the highest paid actor in Hollywood at the time. He later co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film "Silver Linings Playbook" with Robert DeNiro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. In 2015, his first standup film, "Chris Tucker Live," was released exclusively on Netflix and marked the first project that Tucker has starred in and produced through his company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. Tucker also co-starred in Ang Lee's powerful Iraq war-centric film, "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," with Vin Diesel and Steve Martin.
Outside of comedy, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling around the world doing philanthropic work to make a difference through his Chris Tucker Foundation.
For more information on Tucker, visit www.ChrisTucker.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
