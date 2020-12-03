Christmas festivities still active, despite pandemic

Although many changes had to be made because of the pandemic, festivities to celebrate the Christmas season are still on schedule throughout Cherokee County and the surrounding area.
In Tahlequah, the annual downtown Christmas parade is taking place, just with a significant twist. Isaac Burk, events and membership coordinator with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said things are going to be backward this year.
“This year, we are having an inverted Christmas parade, where the attendees will be driving past the participants in their cars,” said Burk. “The participants will all be parked along the east side of Muskogee Avenue. We are limiting the amount of people on each float to six, and everyone has to be masked the entire time.”
Burk said that most years, individuals on floats are able to hand out candy to onlookers, but this year, that had to change. He said there will be safely packaged candy that will be handed out by gloved individuals at the end of the parade. The Tahlequah "Home for the Holidays" Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The Castle of Muskogee is also continuing with its regular Christmas festivities, but once again several changes are in store.
“We have the drive-thru, where you drive through the castle and the village,” said Matt Hiller, co-owner of the Castle. “It’s about sixth-tenths of a mile long drive and it winds you through the Christmas village. At the end of the drive, we accept donations from the drivers, but that is totally optional. And then you’d exit the drive into the parking lot, where you can park and ride on a hayride, train ride, camel ride or pony ride.”
Hiller said the different rides are weekends only until Dec. 11. After that, they will be every night until Dec. 28. He also said Santa's workshop had to be put on hold this season due to COVID-19. In the past, “elves” were present to help children create ornament as keepsakes, but they are unable to do that this year. Hiller wants everyone present to be respectful of the others and to keep everyone’s safety as a priority.
“When inside the Castle, we insist that you wear a mask and that the mask remains on unless you are sitting down and eating,” said Hiller. “We’ve also been sure to space our tables at least 6 feet apart.”
The Castle Christmas is open 5:30-10 p.m. through New Year's Eve.
Down the road and around the bend from the Castle is the Garden of Lights drive-thru display at Honor Heights Park in Muskogee. The display includes over 1.2 million lights, and is open 5-10 p.m. through New Year's Eve. The cost is $5 per car and $10 per bus or large group. Season passes can be purchased for $20 via visitmuskogee.com.
For anyone planning a trip to the city of Tulsa during this holiday, the well-known Rhema Lights are shining as they have in the past. Larry Johnson, director of security and manager at Rhema, said the lights have already been on for a little over a week and the results have been tremendous.
“We have a park that has a big pond in the middle of it, and it is heavily and highly decorated,” said Johnson. “We also have concessions where people can get hot chocolate and hot cider. The lights and treats are our contribution back to society and show the community how much we appreciate them.”
Johnson said many people have visited from far away just to see the lights or take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the park. He said they follow COVID-19 guidelines how they are told, but are currently leaving mask wearing up to the guest.
“We adhere to and abide by anything the state or the city puts out in terms of restrictions regarding COVID-19,” said Johnson. “We encourage people to wear a mask but ultimately leave it up to their discretion.”
The Rhema Lights will be open and active through the end of the year.
