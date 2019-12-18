Buddy Holly and other 1950s rockers salute Christmas for a second time this season.
“Deck the Halls with Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper” will be presented 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater.
However, don’t expect Saturday’s show to be anything like the group’s Dec. 6 performance at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, said Jim Blair, who channels legend Buddy Holly in the show.
“There is so much material to choose from,” Blair said. “We kind of rotate different things. There are so many good classic Christmas songs from the 1950s, it’s easy to rotate some in and out. We’re going to do a few we’ve never done before and then some we’ve rotated in and out. It’s a little different every time.”
People can expect such hits as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Santa Baby.”
Performances also feature Andy Sanchez as Ritchie Valens, best known for “La Bamba” and “Donna;” Tommy Cummings as The Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson), who sang “Chantilly Lace.” Blair said Angelina Villegas Cummings will sing some Brenda Lee, and Jessica Holloway re-creates Wanda Jackson.
Holly, Valens and Richardson perished in a plane crash Feb. 2, 1959, after performing in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Blair, Tommy Cummings and Sanchez first portrayed the musicians in a 2013 Muskogee Little Theatre production, “The Buddy Holly Story.”
They since have “stripped the drama, but kept the music” and performed tribute concerts. Blair said the group performs a half dozen times a year and has performed in Bristow, Oklahoma City and Texas.
“Sometimes, when we do this we re-create that last show in Iowa. We kind of give a little taste of that and do some of the rock ‘n’ roll from that era,” Blair said. “About half the music is Christmas music.”
Blair said this is the fifth year the group has decked the halls with Christmas shows.
“At first, we’ve done it once a year, and the last two years we’ve done it at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the Roxy,” Blair said. “The first time we did it, we did two shows at the Hall of Fame and they’d sell out. A couple of years ago, we did a show early in the month and the Roxy approached us about doing one there.”
He said both shows ended up being sold out.
“I think it’s nostalgic,” Blair said. “It’s kind of the old rock ‘n’ roll, and the band has such a good time, fun time presenting it. When the band has a good time, the audience has fun.”
Sanchez said he has fun each time he performs.
“As they always say, rock ‘n’ roll never dies,” he said. “It’s just a group of people who have a passion for the entertainment.”
This year, the group performs in honor of musician Ron Boren, the group’s drummer who passed away this year, Sanchez said.
“For us to be able to come together and do this in his honor makes it a little bit more special,” he said. “We look forward to doing him justice.”
