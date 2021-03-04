OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s Cinco de Mayo festival is poised to be one of the most exciting outdoor festivals held in 2021, according to organizers. The event, which has been growing in size over the last several years, has now moved to Scissortail Park to allow for an even broader audience in the centrally located downtown area.
The festival, taking place on May 2, will be free to attend and will include live music, folkloric dancing, activities for children, a parade of horses, and the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo. Gifts from sponsors and vendors, delicious food, and more will be available.
The Oklahoma City Cinco de Mayo Festival is being organized by Scissortail Development Corporation. Scissortail President Robert Ruiz said it is one of the most authentic Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the United States, owing in large part to Oklahoma City’s “sister city” relationship to the city of Puebla, Mexico. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
OKC Cinco de Mayo is a COVID-aware event that will include hand-washing stations, hand-sanitizing stations, and social distancing signage.
Scissortail Park features a variety of engaging experiences within 70 urban acres ranging from ornamental gardens and woodlands, to a lake and boathouse, children’s playground, grand promenade, water features, outdoor roller rink, an enclosed dog park, interactive fountain and more.
Designed by one of the foremost landscape architecture planning firms in the world, Hargreaves Associates, the Park is also a horticultural tapestry of native prairie grasses, lush flower gardens and tree-lined walkways.
Scissortail Park is managed by Scissortail Park Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. LEarn more at https://scissortailpark.org.
