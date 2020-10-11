PLANO, Texas - Cinemark Holdings Inc., one of the world's largest movie theater companies, has announced that it is meeting demand by giving away an additional 1,000 Halloween Private Watch Parties after its initial wave were all claimed within 13 minutes. Moviegoers will get a second chance to claim a free Private Watch Party on Friday, Oct. 16.
"Our guests have raved about Private Watch Parties, and we were thrilled that all 1,000 of them were claimed in record time during our giveaway this morning," said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. "It is clear that people are looking for an alternative to haunted houses and trick-or-treating this year."
A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase. To bring big screams to the big screen, Cinemark announced that it would be giving away 1,000 of these special screenings for Halloween. After running out almost immediately, the exhibitor will be releasing an additional 1,000 free Private Watch Parties to allow as many fans as possible to get in on the fun.
Moviegoers who missed out on the first round of Private Watch Parties can grab this monster of a deal beginning at 10:31 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, by going to their individual theater page on the Cinemark website or app and selecting any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of Oct. 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free.
For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies. Family-friendly films include "Beetlejuice," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "The Addams Family" (2019), among others. Those seeking more thrills can catch "Halloween" (2018), "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984) and "Scream." Guests are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.
With nearly 85 percent of its theaters re-opened across the U.S., the exhibitor has received 97 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.
