Tahlepaws Pet Wellness Fair, an event for all pet lovers in Cherokee County, will be held by the city of Tahlequah and the Humane Society of Cherokee County on Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Leoser Pavilions on the corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street
The event will include pet information for owners, free medications, pet identification tags, micro-chipping for $10, educational materials, and fun family activities.
“The Humane Society of Cherokee County wanted to educate the public on how easy it is to take care of their animals We have so many pets dying in this community from something as simple as worms, which is preventable,” said Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for HSCC. “We also know medications can be expensive, but we don’t that to be a factor in your pet’s health. This event is your opportunity to learn how to better take care of your animals and receive one free dose of preventable medication while our supplies last, and education materials regarding your pet.”
Although the event is for residents of Cherokee County, any free items, including vaccinations, are on a first-come, first-served basis.
HSCC was recently awarded a grant from PETCO to improve pet education and wellness. Upon the loss of some pets caught by Tahlequah Animal Control, HSCC wanted to use those funds to educate the public on preventative care. The stray animals suffered from hookworms, and since Animal Control has no prior knowledge of the health of any of the pets that come into the pound, HSCC chose to use the grant funding to resolve issues related to pet health by educating the community of the dangers of parasites and provide free, preventative medication.
Those interested in attending must follow strict guidelines if accompanied by a pet.
“You need to know your pet's temperament in all situations, like around other animals, children, crowds, and noisy areas. If you do not know, it's best to leave them at home,” said Vicky Green, with city code enforcement and animal control.
Specifically, pets in heat, vicious animals, and retractable or leashes over 6 feet long will not be allowed. Collared and leashed pets can be kept inside the vehicle and owners can use the drive-thru option in the pet wellness area if they are uncertain of how a pet will react.
During the event, concessions will be provided by Rib Crib and Boy Scouts Troop 743.
“We have to educate people in how to take care of our animals. I wanted this event to do that. I hope as many people from the community come together to take part in this education. I think the resources in Tahlequah need to be collected and work together to make for a better community,” said Green. “It doesn’t have to stop with our pets; this can and should be with all events and issues that are occurring in this community.”
HSCC is a 501(c)(3) organization solely volunteer and donation based, with some grant monies received. Both monetary and supply donations will be accepted during this event and are encouraged. Visit www.cityoftahlequah.com/461/Tahlepaws or the city’s Facebook page for more information on the event and donation lists.
“We accept donations to give donations,” said Colvard. “We want to continue to provide these types of services and we can only do that with your help.”
Those who need more information should call the city of Tahlequah at 918-456-0651.
