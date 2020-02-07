Civil rights activist, author to speak at NSU

The Northeastern State University Foundation has announced Bob Zellner, prominent civil rights activist, freedom rider, author, and subject of Spike Lee's upcoming movie, "Son of the South," will be the speaker for the 2020 Larry Adair Lectureship on Feb. 26.
Zellner will present an author's perspective on his book "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek," at 2 p.m. in the Webb Auditorium. A book signing will follow the lecture.
He brings to life the victories, struggles and heartbreaks of the civil rights era in a way that empowers and instructs audiences and the modern-day movement.
Zellner is one of the most influential leaders in the civil rights movement, from the 1960s to today. The son and grandson of Ku Klux Klan members, he risked his life - and nearly lost - many times in the fight to achieve The Second Emancipation. As an organizer of The Freedom Rides of 1961 and the first white southerner to serve as field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Rosa Parks, and many other civil rights leaders. Famous for battles with the KKK, segregationist lynch mobs and violent police, he is now the individual that a new generation turns to with questions on the racial, historical and cultural assumptions on which they were raised, as they ask themselves, "What is my place in this struggle?"
Zellner captivates audiences with the untold stories of the Civil Rights Movement and his dedication to fighting for the rights of others. Drawing on decades of experience guiding the movement and his ongoing active role, he presents a modern-day message for combating deep-seated racism, discrimination and prejudice and sparking widespread social change.
"When we found out that Bob Zellner was doing speaking engagements as Spike Lee was wrapping up the movie about Bob's activism called 'Son of the South,' Speaker Larry Adair, NSU President Steve Turner, and I reviewed Bob's book and several online interviews," Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation, said. "We all agreed that Bob would offer an increasingly rare, first-hand historical perspective, as well as an inspirational message for how our students and our community can participate in ongoing civil rights efforts."
Friends and family of former Oklahoma Speaker of the House, the Honorable Larry Adair, and the NSU Foundation established the Larry Adair Lectureship Series in 2004 to create an annual forum to engage students in politics, government and public policy.
For more information, contact the NSU Foundation at 918-444-4200 or visit nsualumni.com.
