CLAREMORE — Spring is around the corner, and that means it is time for the Claremore Home and Garden Show, coming March 25-26 at the Claremore Expo Center.
Companies representing various home repairs such as HVAC, roofing, plumbers, guttering, bathroom or kitchen remodel, or for those who need a house painter, these are just a part of the exhibitors that make up the 2022 Claremore Home and Garden Show.
“The event is a great chance to connect with local businesses and exhibitors from around the region for your home improvement projects,” said Tanya Andrews, Visit Claremore executive director and Claremore Home & Garden Committee chairperson. “Contractors, service providers, artisans, craftsman and companies will be on hand to showcase their goods and services, whether those involve home repairs or remodels, gardening tips, gardening ideas, gardening equipment, flowers and plants, great selections from local wineries, all of these products and services under one roof at this year’s show.”
Rogers County FFA chapters will be selling a variety of plants. The FFA chapters grow them all as part of their horticulture lessons and proceeds from the sales go toward more resources for them. A longtime partner in the show is the Rogers County Master Gardeners. For many years, their members have spent countless hours decorating the front entry of the show to give it a spring feeling, even if it is still winter.
“The Master Gardeners are glad to be back at the show, and this year we will be giving away 250 seedlings, both on Friday and Saturday. The seedlings are of five varieties and are coming from the Forestry Department," said John Hasse with OSU Extension. “The show allows our members and volunteers to connect with the public, share gardening tips and promote the Teaching Gardens of Will Rogers Park."
Special features this year include the Tulsa SPCA, who will bring dogs, puppies. Man’s best friends are looking for their forever home and will bring their cuteness and “can’t resist” charm to the show.
Another special feature is the partnership created with the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club, which will set up amazing displays while club members and volunteers are on standby to visit with show attendees who might be interested in joining their organization.
“The Claremore Home and Garden Show is a free show and a great way to meet and greet local business owners,” said Tanya Andrews, committee chair and director of Visit Claremore.
Show hours are Friday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are a few exhibitor spaces available. For more information, visit www.claremorehomeandgardenshow.com or call the Claremore Expo Center at 918-342-5357.
