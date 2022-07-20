Classic country to reign supreme with Chesnutt

TULSA - Mark Chesnutt is on the road and making a much-anticipated stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale July 22.
Critics have hailed Mark Chesnutt as a classic country singer of the first order. The Beaumont, Texas, native started by playing alongside his dad, Bob Chesnutt, one set at a time. He later signed to MCA Nashville in 1989 and released his first single, "Too Cold at Home," which established him as one of country's most authentic and talented vocalists. He quickly won the CMA Horizon Award, attracting the attention of country legend George Jones, who introduced him as "a boy from Beaumont, Texas, who is the real deal."
Chesnutt's popularity skyrocketed as he went on to release some of the most memorable singles of the '90s, including "Bubba Shot the Jukebox," "I'll Think of Something," "Brother Jukebox," "Blame It on Texas," "Going Through the Big D," "Old Flames Have New Names," "Old Country," "Almost Goodbye," and "It's a Little Too Late," to name a few. He's produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. One of his biggest hits, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," sat at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
Remaining true to himself as a traditional country artist, Chesnutt continues to keep the pace with the ever-changing country recording landscape and maintains a front-and-center presence with a hefty tour schedule year after year.
For more information, visit www.MarkChesnutt.com. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
