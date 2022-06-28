TULSA - ZZ Top, one of the most iconic classic rock bands in music history, continues to deliver generation-defining rock, blues, and boogie on the road. On Saturday, Sept. 17, they are making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $89.50 and go on sale June 30.
With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is synonymous with beards, hot rod cars, spinning guitars, and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. Today, the band consists of singer-guitarist Billy F. Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard - aka "The Man With No Beard" -, and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill.
After forming in 1969, ZZ Top was catapulted to national attention in 1973 with their hit "La Grange," which is still one of the band's signature pieces today. "Eliminator," their 1983 album, was something of a paradigm shift for the band. The scene was met with smash hits like "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," and "Gimme All Your Lovin.'" It was one of the music industry's first albums to have been certified diamond, reflecting U.S. domestic sales exceeding 10 million units.
As a touring entity, they've been on the road for the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans on four continents. They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, been officially designated as Heroes of the State of Texas, been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms.
For more information on ZZ Top, visit www.ZZTop.com.
