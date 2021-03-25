SHAWNEE – For one night only, Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will be sharing the stage and performing with a full band at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center on May 23 at 7 p.m.
Walker is a songwriter and entertainer with 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1 hits, four platinum albums and decades of performances to his credit. Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include “Live Until I Die,” "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," “This Woman And This Man,” “Then What,” “The Chain Of Love," "I Can't Sleep" and "She Won't Be Lonely Long."
Walker's still robust touring schedule, including 80 shows last year, continues to fuel interest in his releases, most recently the 76-song compilation "Clay Walker – The Complete Albums 1993-2002." Among them is the chart-topper "If I Could Make A Living," which just celebrated the 25th anniversary of reaching its airplay peak. Meanwhile, Walker's native Texas continues to be a centerpiece, whether it's performing the national anthem at the 2019 World Series in Houston, or giving back at February 2020's Basin Strong concert benefiting victims and families of the recent shootings in Odessa.
Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the country music industry. His catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination.
Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence is releasing three new albums, which include new music along with some of his favorite hits. Lawrence is also the co-creator of "Storming Heaven: The Musical," a production based on the novel Storming Heaven. Lawrence, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over half a million dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals.
For additional information about the May show, visit shawneeexpo.org.
