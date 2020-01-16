TULSA – Clean Water Fest is an event designed to raise awareness and create positive action for the state's water issues in a fun, music-filled environment. It is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.
Several of Oklahoma's most active conservation organizations are gathering together, along with a plethora of Okie-grown talent to bring a day of music, handcrafted ales, education, food, and direct action.
Music will be performed by: Travis Fite, Monica Taylor, Dustin Pittsley, Scott Evans, Scott Meredith Aycock, Scott Taylor, Ahna Jennings, Steve Liddell, and Pete and Jennifer Marriott. These folks are slated to perform all their best water-related material, with additional talent to be announced.
River-related art from Margee Golden Aycock will be available, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the cause.
Organizations and special guests will include: Save the Illinois River, Ed Brocksmith, Green Country Guardians, Pam Kingfisher, Oklahoma Sierra Club, Barbara Davis VanHanken, L.E.A.D. Agency Inc., Rebecca Jim, Trout Unlimited, Pat Daly, Spring Creek Coalition, Earl L. Hatley, and Save the Kiamich River. Each group will be offering educational information, as well as an opportunity for attendees to take organized, direct action with a post card campaign concerning each groups' most pressing legislative issues.
Food truck service will be provided by Doctor Kustom, and Jake Miller of Heirloom Rustic Ales will have a special running for the day.
