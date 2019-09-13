Craig and Patsy Clifford were honored Sept. 7 as 2019 Arts Volunteers of the Year, and Tour Tahlequah earned the Community Arts Supporter award by the Arts Council of Tahlequah at the annual awards dinner and dance in the ACT Gallery in Cort Mall.
The Cliffords are celebrating 40 years of volunteering with Tahlequah Community Playhouse, and have served in every capacity from actors and directors, to set builders, costumers and publicity.
Tour Tahlequah, with Gena McPhail as director, promotes and supports public art, the arts and artists in Tahlequah as one of the drivers for tourism, as well as for enhancing quality of life for the community.
Three new members of the board were introduced: Brenda Bradford who is director of Special Collections and Archives at Northeastern State University; author, attorney, and educator Faith Phillips; and A.J. Ray, a graduate of the Oklahoma Arts Council Leadership Arts program who is working on a counseling degree from NSU. They join current board of directors Matt Anderson, Callie Chunestudy, Dr. Carl Farinelli, Renee Fite, Jennifer Frazee, Chris Murphy, and Dr. Robyn Pursley,
Saturday night also featured a sneak peek of the Tahlequah Community Playhouse upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!" with a medley of songs by some of the cast members. Michael Rappe, Jim Loftin and John Fite also entertained the audience with a variety of music.
For more information about ACT, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
