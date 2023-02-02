Clint Black to make Hard Rock Live return

TULSA - On Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m., will Clint Black make his return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa.
Tickets start at $49.50 and will go on sale Feb. 3.
With one of the most storied careers in country music, Black continues to tour across the country for millions of fans.
Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled "Class of '89," reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, "Killin' Time." He followed with the triple-platinum "Put Yourself in My Shoes," and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the 90s.
Black wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Where Are You Now," "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Good Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain" and "Nothin' But the Taillights." His catalog produced 22 No. 1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the modern era.
Along the way, Black has sold more than 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, including a Grammy Award, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He continues touring throughout North America.
For more information on Black, visit www.ClintBlack.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
