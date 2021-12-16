CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce to perform in Tulsa

TULSA – Country sensation Carly Pearce, known as the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, is set to perform at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, March 24, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35.50 and go on sale Dec. 17 at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com. The Taylor Mill native has also partnered with PLUS1, so $1 of every ticket sold at CarlyPearce.com will go to support tornado recovery efforts in her home state of Kentucky.
With a catalogue that boasts more than a billion streams, ABC Radio has called Carly “Country’s ‘It’ Girl,” and her latest releases, “29” and “29: Written in Stone” – Big Machine Records, have resonated with both fans and critics. As the year ends, she has been highlighted on several high-profile best of lists from Billboard, NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times and more.
Her first studio album, “Every Little Thing,” was released in 2017 and features songs like “If My Name Was Whiskey,” “Color,” “Dare Ya” and “Hide the Wine.” After releasing her self-titled second album in 2020 that includes songs like “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and “Closer to You,” she dropped her latest, “29: Written in Stone,” that includes hits like “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless), “Next Girl” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”
With the most CMA Award nominations for any new artist in 2020, the Grand Ole Opry member won “Musical Event of the Year.” In 2021, Carly saw a year that The Tennessean said “included enough career milestones to last a decade.” She landed two Academy of Country Music Awards for her chart-topping single “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice and continues living out her childhood dream with each accolade.
Pearce’s Hard Rock Live stop is part of her 2021 “29” Tour. For more information on Pearce, visit www.CarlyPearce.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
