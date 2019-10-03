CN Emerging Artist to speak in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE – Cherokee Nation Emerging Artist DeAnn McDaniel will speak at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway, on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m.
McDaniel, an Oklahoma native and a member of the Cherokee Nation, has loved art since she was a child in Muskogee. Working in colored pencil, alcohol inks, and watercolor for the past 20 years, she instills in every drawing or painting a goodly portion of her soul, and an expression of love for an idea, a place, a person, a history or a heart-felt memory.
She completed a master's degree in molecular biology and worked as a medical technologist. After marrying, she lived in different parts of the country and fell in love with the expansive landscapes and rock formations in Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
McDaniel has served as president of the Ouray County Arts Association and was director of the annual show. She has studied with well known artists, has been active in many arts organizations, and has received numerous awards. The most recent is a prestigious award from the Cherokee Nation. For her colored pencil portrait, "Crazy Dog," McDaniel won coveted the Emerging Artist title at the Homecoming Art Show.
During this Muskogee Art Guild event, McDaniel will show her work and demonstrate alcohol ink techniques. Everyone is invited.
