TULSA - The Cherokee Nation Film Office has partnered with the Native American Media Alliance to launch the inaugural Native American Writers Seminar.
The new initiative aims to help Native Americans break into the entertainment industry by providing support for new and developing writers.
The weeklong virtual seminar, slated for this July, will include multiple writing-intensive workshops, as well as individual mentoring and group sessions focusing on the development of existing scripts and submission preparation for writing fellowships.
"The Cherokee Nation Film Office is thrilled to present this new seminar for upcoming Native American screenwriters. We are experiencing a renaissance, where television and film audiences crave more diverse storytelling," said Jennifer Loren, director of the film office. "The need to develop more Native American screenwriters who can take a seat at those tables and create that content is immediate. We believe workshops like this are a key part of the pipeline already established by the Barcid Foundation, which has successfully provided Native writers with access to Hollywood decision-makers."
The Native American Writers Seminar provides intensive feedback, insight into prestigious fellowships and their application processes, rigorous writing sessions, and access to accomplished industry professionals.
"We are honored to be partnering with the Cherokee Nation Film Office on this new endeavor. With the success of our TV and feature film writer labs, we continue to develop new ways to support our artists," said Ian Skorodin, chief executive officer of the Barcid Foundation.
The submission period for this year's intensive is now open, and applications will be accepted through May 14.
Launched in 2019, the mission of the Cherokee Nation Film Office is to increase the presence of Native Americans in every level of the film and television industries, while also creating opportunities for economic development and jobs in the Cherokee Nation.
NAMA is a community-based organization that provides the genuine voice of Native Americans in the entertainment industry and offers unique programs that educate the non-Native population.
For more information or to submit an application, visit https://nama.media/inaugural-native-american-writers-seminar-call-for-applications.
