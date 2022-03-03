Cody Jinks to perform at Walmart AMP on May 27

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Fort Worth’s Cody Jinks, country artist, will headline the Walmart AMP for his first time on Friday, May 27. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 11, at noon.
“Rogers, Arkansas, let’s make this a night to remember,” Jinks said. “Have a great time and let it be the start of many more shows in the future. It is always an honor to play a show, and I cannot wait to thank you for that opportunity and thank you for your hard-earned time and money that you sacrifice to see us play.”
Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, or visit www.amptickets.com.
Cody Jinks cemented his spot as the biggest global independent country artist with his 2020 Music Row Indie Country Artist of the Year Award. His accolades include: certified RIAA Gold Album “Adobe Sessions,” multiple certified RIAA Platinum and Gold singles earning over 2.5 billion lifetime streams, and total catalog sales in excess of 1.8 million units.
His latest album “Mercy.” He will soon debut his first ever official music video to the song “Hurt You.”
