TULSA - Rising superstar Cody Jinks is bringing his powerful and passionate form of country music to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Sept. 7.
Tickets start at $55 and are available Aug. 9. All guests must be 21 years or older.
For more than a decade, Jinks has devoted himself to making country music that's equal parts uncompromising and empathic, often giving voice to those who exist on the margins of modern life. Since first emerging as a solo artist in the mid-2000s, the Texas native has steadily advanced from playing nearly empty bar rooms to building a following so dedicated they've formed their own fan club - a group called the Flockers, comprised of more than 21,000 members.
In 2016, Jinks released his album, "I'm Not the Devil," which hit No. 4 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. He followed it up with "Lifers," which reaffirms his commitment to creating music with indelible hooks and unbridled energy.
"Lifers" takes its name from those portrayed in the title track as "the struggling strifers working long after the day is done…it seems they still dream." Jinks' song, "Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leavin'" from "Lifers," was named one of Wide Open Country's 25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018.
For more information on Jinks, visit www.CodyJinks.com. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
