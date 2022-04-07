Colbie Caillat to get 'Bubbly' in Tulsa

TULSA - Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat is making her Hard Rock Live debut inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale April 7.
With over six million albums sold worldwide, Caillat has played sold-out venues everywhere alongside everybody from John Mayer to Sheryl Crow. She became a household name following her breakthrough hit "Bubbly," which remains "one of the best-selling digital tracks in history." Her multiplatinum debut album, "COCO," hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release, while her sophomore set, "Breakthrough," landed at No. 1. From 2011's "All of You," the single "Brighter Than the Sun" went platinum while seeing acclaim from People Magazine and the New York Post.
Caillat's fourth album, "Gypsy Heart," features her platinum single "Try," which touches on the hardships women in the music industry face. Co-written by legendary producer and singer-songwriter, Babyface, "Try" has become one of the biggest performing songs featured as iTunes "Single of the Week." The companion video has become an online phenomenon, quickly amassing 90 million views.
